Gray Television, Inc.: Gray Promotes Jason Hall to Vice President

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN) announced the promotion of Jason Hall to Vice President of Spanish Media Sales, GrayTV Telemundo Station Group.

For the last 14 months, Jason has served as the Senior Director of Spanish Media Sales guiding advertising sales growth for GrayTV Telemundo Station Group, which is comprised of 42 Telemundo affiliate markets, including eight markets in Texas and the flagship market in Atlanta, Georgia. Under Jason's leadership, Gray's Telemundo Stations have seen consistent ad sales growth and the potential Telemundo network has to offer for years to come, particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2024 Olympics, and more. Jason has over 20 years of Hispanic media experience building and managing sales organizations at Univision and Estrella Media.

"Jason's Hispanic media sales expertise has been key to our Telemundo stations and overall sales success. Jason's track record with Gray has been invaluable, and we look forward to having him continue leading the charge for Spanish language media sales at Gray," said Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations, GrayTV Telemundo Station Group.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations, GrayTV Telemundo Station Group
Susan.Oh@gray.tv


# # #


