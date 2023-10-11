BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



11 October 2023

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2023 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 22 December 2023to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 November 2023 (ex-dividend date is 23 November 2023).Enquiries:Caroline DriscollBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427