Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023
W-Pay: Transforming the World of Cryptocurrency. The Wirex Secret Weapon USDWXT.

W-Pay: Transforming the World of Cryptocurrency. The Wirex Secret Weapon USDWXT. 
11-Oct-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST 
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE | October 06, 2023 04:52 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
We are excited to announce a huge milestone at Wirex, the introduction of W-Pay! A revolutionary technology poised to 
transform the landscape of cryptocurrency transactions. 
In the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Wirex remains at the forefront of innovation. W-Pay is a testament to our commitment 
to pushing boundaries and enhancing the cryptocurrency experience for our users. 
W-Pay harnesses the power of cutting-edge Zero-Knowledge technology, providing a swift and secure platform for 
cryptocurrency transactions. This breakthrough ensures that users can perform transactions with confidence, knowing 
that their assets are protected by state-of-the-art security measures. 
One of W-Pay's standout features is its seamless integration with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This 
compatibility opens doors to a broader range of digital currencies, facilitating a more versatile and accessible 
cryptocurrency ecosystem. 
While W-Pay represents a significant leap forward, we recognize that innovation is an ongoing process. Our dedicated 
team is continuously working to enhance the technology, making cryptocurrency transactions more transparent, secure, 
and user-friendly. 
As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to sharing more updates and insights about W-Pay's integration 
into our platform. We believe that this development will not only elevate Wirex's standing in the cryptocurrency world 
but also redefine how users engage with digital assets. 
At Wirex, we are not merely introducing a new technology, we are revolutionizing the way users interact with 
cryptocurrency. With W-Pay, we are shaping the future of digital finance, and we invite you to join us on this 
transformative journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to pave the way for a more accessible and secure 
cryptocurrency experience. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Wirex Global Services FZ-LLC 
 
Pavel Matveev 
 
press@wirexapp.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://wirexapp.com/ 
