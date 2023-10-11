DJ W-Pay: Transforming the World of Cryptocurrency. The Wirex Secret Weapon USDWXT.

Wirex W-Pay: Transforming the World of Cryptocurrency. The Wirex Secret Weapon USDWXT. 11-Oct-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY WIREX Ras Al Khaimah, UAE | October 06, 2023 04:52 PM Eastern Daylight Time We are excited to announce a huge milestone at Wirex, the introduction of W-Pay! A revolutionary technology poised to transform the landscape of cryptocurrency transactions. In the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Wirex remains at the forefront of innovation. W-Pay is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and enhancing the cryptocurrency experience for our users. W-Pay harnesses the power of cutting-edge Zero-Knowledge technology, providing a swift and secure platform for cryptocurrency transactions. This breakthrough ensures that users can perform transactions with confidence, knowing that their assets are protected by state-of-the-art security measures. One of W-Pay's standout features is its seamless integration with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This compatibility opens doors to a broader range of digital currencies, facilitating a more versatile and accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem. While W-Pay represents a significant leap forward, we recognize that innovation is an ongoing process. Our dedicated team is continuously working to enhance the technology, making cryptocurrency transactions more transparent, secure, and user-friendly. As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to sharing more updates and insights about W-Pay's integration into our platform. We believe that this development will not only elevate Wirex's standing in the cryptocurrency world but also redefine how users engage with digital assets. At Wirex, we are not merely introducing a new technology, we are revolutionizing the way users interact with cryptocurrency. With W-Pay, we are shaping the future of digital finance, and we invite you to join us on this transformative journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to pave the way for a more accessible and secure cryptocurrency experience. Contact Details Wirex Global Services FZ-LLC Pavel Matveev press@wirexapp.com Company Website https://wirexapp.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

