Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
10.10.23
17:44 Uhr
8,540 Euro
+0,110
+1,30 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4508,74019:03
8,4908,66018:57
11.10.2023 | 17:46
Renewi plc: Opening Position Disclosure

DJ Renewi plc: Opening Position Disclosure 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Opening Position Disclosure 
11-Oct-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8 (OPD) 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                        Renewi plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                                      Renewi plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                              OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held:                                          10 October 
                                                      2023 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other N/A 
party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security:                            Ordinary Shares of GBP1.00 each par 
                                          value 
 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
                                          Number     % Number     % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  Nil      0 Nil       0 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          Nil      0 Nil       0 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil      0 Nil       0 
 
                                          Nil      0 Nil       0 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Nil 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
 
 a. Holdings of directors of Renewi plc: 
 
Name      Number of Ordinary    Percentage of total issued share capital (to two  Beneficial Owner/ 
        Shares held       decimal places)                   Controller 
Otto de Bont  329,272         0.41                        Otto de Bont 
Annemieke den  55,302          0.07                        Annemieke den Otter 
Otter 
Luc Sterckx   28,500          0.04                        Luc Sterckx and Christine 
                                               Stymans 
Total:     413,074         0.51 b. Options and awards held by directors of Renewi plc: 
Name        Number of Renewi shares awarded Date of grant Date of vesting  Date of expiry   Exercise price 
Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 
Otto de Bont    32,542             22 June 2020 22 June 2024/2025* 22 June 2024/2025* Nil 
          18,229             23 July 2021 23 July 2024    23 July 2024    Nil 
          22,798             16 June 2022 16 June 2025    16 June 2025    Nil 
          24,242             19 June 2023 19 June 2026    19 June 2026    Nil 
Annemieke den Otter 
          18,302             19 June 2023 19 June 2026    19 June 2026    Nil 
 
Name        Number of Renewi shares awarded Date of grant Date of vesting  Date of expiry   Exercise price 
LTIP 
Otto de Bont    118,131             23 July 2021 23 July 2024    23 July 2024    Nil 
          94,931             16 June 2022 16 June 2025    16 June 2025    Nil 
          136,590             19 June 2023 19 June 2026    19 June 2026    Nil 
Annemieke den Otter 92,814             19 June 2023 19 June 2026    19 June 2026    Nil 
          20,432             16 June 2022 16 June 2025    16 June 2025    Nil

* 50% of these shares will be released on 22 June 2024 and other 50% on 22 June 2025.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 11 October 2023 
Contact name:    Dominic Murray 
Telephone number:  +44 (0) 7855 960721

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  277458 
EQS News ID:  1746769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
