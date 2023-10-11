Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2023 | 18:02
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Uncovers ERP's Newest Cybersecurity Threat: AI

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / On Thursday, Oct. 12, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs and CFOs Shawn Windle will be joined by special guest Security Awareness Advocate James McQuiggan for the fourth-consecutive year to educate on the cybersecurity dangers of AI and how to prevent your ERP from falling victim to this emerging threat.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
white mountain logo behind ERP Advisors Group name

Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate for KnowBe4, will bring attention to Cybersecurity Awareness Month by informing businesses on the dangers of artificial intelligence to the integrity of a business' ERP and how it can be effectively utilized without being detrimental to vital organizational data.

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/risks-of-ai-to-erp.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792019/erp-advisors-group-uncovers-erps-newest-cybersecurity-threat-ai

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.