ERP Advisors Group Uncovers ERP's Newest Cybersecurity Threat: AI

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / On Thursday, Oct. 12, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs and CFOs Shawn Windle will be joined by special guest Security Awareness Advocate James McQuiggan for the fourth-consecutive year to educate on the cybersecurity dangers of AI and how to prevent your ERP from falling victim to this emerging threat.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

white mountain logo behind ERP Advisors Group name

Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate for KnowBe4, will bring attention to Cybersecurity Awareness Month by informing businesses on the dangers of artificial intelligence to the integrity of a business' ERP and how it can be effectively utilized without being detrimental to vital organizational data.

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/risks-of-ai-to-erp.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792019/erp-advisors-group-uncovers-erps-newest-cybersecurity-threat-ai