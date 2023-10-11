Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
11.10.23
10:04 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2023 | 18:02
65 Leser
Alkermes Proudly Announces Release of 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Alkermes

Corporate responsibility is foundational to our business. We are proud to release our latest Corporate Responsibility Report, which details our progress in 2022 related to environmental sustainability, diversity, inclusion and belonging and ethical governance. Read the full report: https://www.alkermes.com/responsibilitycsr

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792022/alkermes-proudly-announces-release-of-2023-corporate-responsibility-report

