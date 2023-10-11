Alkermes Proudly Announces Release of 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Alkermes

Corporate responsibility is foundational to our business. We are proud to release our latest Corporate Responsibility Report, which details our progress in 2022 related to environmental sustainability, diversity, inclusion and belonging and ethical governance. Read the full report: https://www.alkermes.com/responsibilitycsr

