Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.23
09:30 Uhr
6,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,10018:16
6,8506,95018:13
PR Newswire
11.10.2023 | 18:06
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

11 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 589.626. The highest price paid per share was 593.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 582.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0143% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,883,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,283,890. Rightmove holds 11,887,009 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1164

582.20

08:11:07

1080

583.20

08:15:32

178

583.20

08:15:32

1170

583.20

08:19:00

196

585.20

08:35:47

696

585.20

08:35:47

429

585.20

08:35:47

1242

586.40

08:48:10

1140

585.20

08:53:23

1288

586.20

09:04:32

1167

586.00

09:06:10

147

584.80

09:07:51

29

584.80

09:07:51

568

584.80

09:07:51

568

584.80

09:07:51

1060

583.20

09:30:30

140

583.20

09:30:30

92

583.20

09:30:30

484

584.80

09:52:51

816

584.80

09:52:51

1041

583.60

10:01:42

92

583.60

10:01:42

1131

585.40

10:11:20

45

585.60

10:14:24

1100

585.60

10:14:24

1111

584.80

10:27:41

803

586.40

10:48:29

526

586.40

10:48:29

1150

585.40

10:57:17

1189

584.00

10:58:57

1170

585.20

11:09:25

24

584.80

11:13:14

1190

584.80

11:13:14

1262

584.80

11:31:58

411

585.00

11:46:15

701

585.00

11:46:15

1100

585.40

11:59:20

7

585.40

11:59:20

1118

585.80

12:02:31

1127

586.20

12:19:00

293

586.60

12:32:58

854

586.60

12:32:58

473

586.60

12:35:02

669

586.60

12:35:02

1139

586.40

12:50:55

1109

586.60

12:55:15

32

586.60

12:55:15

1320

587.20

13:08:26

1179

587.80

13:12:10

1142

587.80

13:12:10

1268

588.00

13:18:43

700

588.40

13:26:31

521

588.40

13:26:31

1223

588.00

13:30:04

1226

588.00

13:31:23

821

587.80

13:31:23

628

587.80

13:31:23

1321

588.40

13:36:50

1278

588.20

13:36:50

37

588.20

13:36:50

492

588.60

13:57:21

644

588.60

13:57:21

431

588.60

13:57:21

568

588.60

13:57:21

174

588.60

13:57:21

1211

588.60

13:57:21

601

589.20

14:01:55

554

589.20

14:01:55

989

589.00

14:01:56

277

589.00

14:01:56

1167

590.00

14:19:57

1162

590.00

14:19:57

371

589.60

14:20:30

966

589.80

14:22:00

700

589.80

14:22:00

553

589.80

14:22:00

700

589.80

14:22:00

1230

592.60

14:48:29

38

592.60

14:48:29

109

592.60

14:48:34

1151

592.60

14:48:34

232

592.60

14:48:41

1016

592.60

14:48:42

64

592.60

14:48:52

1233

592.60

14:49:25

1269

592.20

14:51:18

1254

593.60

14:54:02

1292

593.40

14:54:02

182

593.20

15:00:18

568

593.20

15:00:18

550

593.20

15:00:18

1200

592.80

15:03:15

310

592.60

15:03:15

444

592.60

15:03:15

568

592.60

15:03:15

1167

592.60

15:03:15

100

593.00

15:07:54

1100

593.00

15:07:54

113

593.20

15:10:29

1100

593.20

15:10:29

143

593.20

15:10:29

568

593.20

15:10:29

568

593.20

15:10:29

568

593.20

15:10:29

42

593.20

15:10:29

105

593.20

15:10:29

416

593.20

15:10:29

324

592.60

15:11:19

900

592.60

15:11:19

101

592.60

15:11:29

1100

592.60

15:11:29

116

592.60

15:11:29

108

592.20

15:11:30

516

592.20

15:11:30

314

592.20

15:11:30

296

592.20

15:11:30

717

591.60

15:14:32

568

591.60

15:14:32

1163

592.20

15:19:23

618

592.20

15:22:49

624

592.20

15:22:49

1264

592.20

15:23:44

1186

592.20

15:26:12

55

592.20

15:26:12

335

592.00

15:30:48

812

592.00

15:30:48

30

592.00

15:32:42

667

592.20

15:34:15

586

592.20

15:34:15

1147

591.60

15:34:34

386

591.80

15:34:34

134

591.80

15:34:34

700

591.80

15:34:34

1135

592.40

15:43:28

1295

592.40

15:43:28

693

591.80

15:45:56

568

591.80

15:45:56

1170

592.00

15:49:19

925

593.00

15:56:05

186

593.00

15:56:05

387

593.40

15:59:15

80

593.40

15:59:15

497

593.40

15:59:15

821

593.40

15:59:20

167

593.40

15:59:20

156

593.40

15:59:20

314

593.40

15:59:20

149

593.40

15:59:20

1184

593.80

16:04:27

1292

593.80

16:04:27

1323

593.60

16:04:27

53

593.60

16:08:05

404

593.60

16:08:05

853

593.60

16:08:05

1363

593.80

16:11:01

568

593.80

16:11:01

568

593.80

16:11:01

210

593.80

16:11:01

169

593.60

16:12:54

533

593.60

16:12:54

564

593.60

16:12:54

985

593.80

16:14:56

299

593.80

16:14:56

72

593.80

16:14:56

1145

593.20

16:16:09

1286

592.40

16:17:54

446

592.00

16:21:17

600

592.00

16:21:17

237

592.00

16:21:17

299

592.20

16:22:48

359

592.20

16:22:48

155

592.20

16:22:48

123

592.20

16:22:48

155

592.20

16:22:48


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.