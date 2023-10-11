Regulatory News:

The announcement by Evolyn confirms the growth potential of the cross-Channel passenger rail market, as well as the attractiveness and quality of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure.

The Tunnel and the rail networks that connect to it are designed to carry more than 20 million high-speed passengers across the Channel each year, almost double the current level.

Getlink, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the manager of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure. The Tunnel operates on an open access basis, meaning that any rail operator can use it to travel between the British and European networks, guaranteeing them an equal right of access. This right is defined by the RUC (Railway Usage Contract) and is updated each year in the Network statement, the reference document for the use of the Fixed Link.

This model provides a favourable framework for the development of new low-carbon mobility offers and encourages an increase in the modal share of rail.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive of Getlink, said: "The announcement by Evolyn confirms the economic and technical attractiveness of the conditions for access to Eurotunnel's infrastructure, as well as the huge potential for growth in high-speed rail traffic through the Channel Tunnel."

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

