Albertsons Companies Reports on ESG Progress in Their Product Pillar

Our footprint is directly tied to what we make and sell.

As part of our Recipe for Change, we are working to eliminate food waste going to landfill, reducing plastics and packaging in our Own Brands products, and accelerating our transition to a more circular economy.

Eliminating food waste going to landfill starts with preventing food from ever becoming waste. We have implemented innovative new systems to order and produce the correct amount and assortment of products for our customers. When food can't be sold, we prioritize our efforts by donating edible food to those in need and then diverting inedible food from the landfill. At the end of 2022, more than 90% of our stores were donating food on at least a weekly basis, resulting in the donation of the equivalent of more than 65 million meals to Feeding America partners. In addition, last year we diverted more than 321 million pounds of food and trimmings through inedible food waste diversion programs that are in place in the majority of our stores.

As part of our Plastics and Packaging Pledge, in 2022 we achieved our goal to provide recycling instructions on more than 7,000 Own Brands packaged products and more than 40,000 store-made items.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report.

