The Belden Brick Company Debuts New Internationally Inspired and Innovative Brick Series

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / The Belden Brick Company, the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in the United States, today announced the addition of Mora Cerámicas, a new premium brick series, to their product catalog. Manufactured in Spain, Mora Cerámicas is a superior product line made from ultra-fine clay and identified by its contemporary clean lines, blended color palette, and satin-like finish. Available stock in two different sizes, thin and full brick, and hues ranging from snow white to metallic black, the versatility of this product offers a new way for architects and designers to plan for an optimal and cost-efficient design.



"The Belden Brick Company is excited to be a preferred distributor of Cerámica Mora's ultra-modern Clinker brick in the United States," said Brian Belden, vice president of sales and marketing, The Belden Brick Company. "Adding Mora Cerámicas to our portfolio provides a cost benefit to our thin brick products and evolves the extensive line of distinctive Belden Brick colors and textures. Mora Cerámicas will allow our distributors to offer more competitive pricing and add a unique brick to their range of products."

Like The Belden Brick Company, Cerámicas Mora constantly focuses on innovation. Known for its top-quality building materials and evolution of the best through-body color brick manufactured in Spain, Mora offers the market's whitest, grayest, and blackest bricks. The new series presented by The Belden Brick Company combines today's color trends with versatility and value in eight colors: Black Sapphire, Blanco, Cibeles, Clinker Gray, Manhattan, Nero, Silver Gray, and Red Stoneware - a traditional red clay. The range offers the perfect options for anyone designing contemporary or conventional architecture.

Key features of the Mora Cerámicas series include:

Ultra-smooth finish and through-body colors that exude a high-end look with a minimal outlay.

Excels in a practically unlimited array of architectural settings and can be used in interior and exterior applications.

Durable, long-life span with little to no maintenance that provides endless opportunities to differentiate from other materials.

Available now for purchase, the Mora Cerámicas series will join the more than 500 brick colors offered by The Belden Brick Company to give architects, builders, and homeowners endless design possibilities while remaining style-forward. For more information or to view the complete collection, visit https://bit.ly/MoraCeramicas-Belden.

ABOUT THE BELDEN BRICK COMPANY

The Belden Brick Company, a long-standing pillar in the brick industry, is the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in the United States. Expanding brick's creative versatility while maintaining the material's traditional strengths is something we pride ourselves on. We continue to meet the changing needs of the construction market by manufacturing over 20 different face brick and clay paver sizes, more than 500 colors, 13 different textures, and endless designs of special shapes. The superior quality of our raw materials leads to the structural integrity and outstanding appearance of our line of world-class architectural brick. Each brick becomes part of a legacy that has set The Standard of Comparison since 1885.

Contact Information:

Kristie Bryant Fitzgerald

Marketing Manager

330-456-0031

Brian Belden

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

330-456-0031

SOURCE: The Belden Brick Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792078/the-belden-brick-company-debuts-new-internationally-inspired-and-innovative-brick-series