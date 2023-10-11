KeyBank to Present Homeownership Workshops in Utah

Workshops will provide advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) will present homeownership workshops across the State of Utah in October. Various KeyBank Community Development Loan Officers will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The workshops will take place at a variety of branches and times listed below:

October 17 th - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Family Center Branch- 924 E Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT

- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Family Center Branch- 924 E Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT October 18 th - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Draper Branch- 348 E 12300 S, Draper, UT

- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Draper Branch- 348 E 12300 S, Draper, UT October 18 th - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Park City Branch- 1555 Snow Creek Drive, Park City, UT

- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Park City Branch- 1555 Snow Creek Drive, Park City, UT October 19 th - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Tooele Branch- 201 N Main Street, Tooele, UT

- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Tooele Branch- 201 N Main Street, Tooele, UT October 20 th - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - South Davis Branch- 1065 N Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT

- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - South Davis Branch- 1065 N Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT October 20th- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Daybreak Branch- 11422 S District Dr., South Jordan, UT

Events are free and no registration is required.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion as of June?30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. NMLS #399797

Copyright © 2023 KeyCorp®. All Rights Reserved CFMA #231010-2279189

