Numeracle and Avantive Solutions Debut 'Branded Calling Strategy in the Customer Journey' Case Study at PACE ACX '23

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Numeracle Inc. ("Numeracle"), the pioneer of Verified Identity for communications, and Avantive Solutions ("Avantive"), a global technology and business process outsourcer ("BPO") specializing in innovative customer experience ("CX"), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions, announced today the release of a joint case study: "Branded Calling Strategy in the Customer Journey" at PACE ACX '23.



Widespread marketing campaigns have led businesses to believe that the best usage of branded calling is to implement it across all numbers and campaigns to maximize impact and dramatically increase contact rates. In an ongoing partner initiative, Numeracle and Avantive conducted a joint case study to test the efficacy of these claims, finding several potential benefits as well as downsides associated with branding all numbers and call attempts associated with a campaign.

Numeracle and Avantive's case study investigated two different caller profiles, a pet recovery company with existing customer relationships and a telecommunications company conducting telesales to customers they do not have a relationship with. The results present new evidence confirming that branding all phone numbers or call attempts without acknowledging where the called parties reside within the customer journey will not yield the expected results or return on investment from the technology in every case.

"Enterprise brands have a right to know where they're spending their money," said Rebekah Johnson, founder and CEO of Numeracle. "They have a right to know if the investment will improve the bottom line of their businesses, and as the trusted providers of call enhancement solutions including branded calling, we have the responsibility to educate and inform on how to best utilize the available technologies to work for, not against, our customers' best interests."

"The success of branded calling is highly dependent on the type of contact being called and the existing relationship or perception of the brand," said Frank Pettinato, Avantive Solutions CEO. "A layered approach which should include reputation management and strategic branding will work together to deliver a cost-effective solution with a positive ROI; taking into consideration the type of consumer relationship with the brand and where they are in the customer journey."

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform puts brands and brand managers in direct control of identity as applied to outbound communications. EIM is used to establish Verified Identity; manage branded communications delivery, call reputation, blocking and labeling prevention and remediation; provide visibility into call display; and more, to ensure brand identity is presented as intended, with transparency and consistency. KYC-based identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Visit www.numeracle.com.

Avantive Solutions

Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in designing, building, and delivering innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions. The Company's?Omni-Touch integrated solution provides actionable insights and drives desired outcomes through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning platforms. Avantive Solutions partners with the world's most recognized brands in communications and media, energy, financial technology (Fintech), eCommerce, and healthcare industries. To learn more about Avantive Solutions, go to avantivesolutions.com.

