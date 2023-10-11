Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Weekapaug Lithium Limited (CSE: GRUV) ("Weekapaug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board (the "Advisory Board") to provide advice and peer review to the Company's board of directors with respect to ongoing exploration efforts on the Nakina Li Property located in northern Ontario, Canada. The Advisory Board is comprised of the following individuals:

Neal Blackmore: Mr. Blackmore has been an active prospector and mineral industry entrepreneur for over 17 years in the Newfoundland & Labrador mineral exploration industry. Since 2014 he has served as an Executive Member of the Newfoundland & Labrador Prospectors Association (NLPA). Mr. Blackmore is the owner of Grassroots Prospecting & Prospect Generation Inc. and co-owner, and operator of Planet X Exploration Services Ltd.

Pam Sangster: Ms. Sangster has over 35 years of experience in the mineral resource sector. She currently is a consultant providing geo-services including mining lands management and project generation to industry clients. Her areas of expertise include industrial and critical minerals and mineral potential/mineral resource assessment.

"We are extremely excited to have assembled an Advisory Board with a record of experience and expertise in exploring and developing mining projects," said Marc Branson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Changes to the Board

Adam Nothstein has resigned from his position as a director of the company. We would like to thank Mr. Nothstein for his contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

We are pleased to welcome Doug Unwin BSc, MBA to the Board of Directors. Mr. Unwin brings over 30 years of diverse experience, 17 years in the public markets, and currently is the president and CEO of Geologica Resource Corp.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces that pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), it has today granted a total of 2,500,000 stock options to a director and certain consultants of the Company. The options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.05 per common share for a period of three years.

ABOUT WEEKAPAUG

Weekapaug Lithium Limited is dedicated to exploring and developing its 100% owned Nakina Li Property in northern Ontario, Canada.

