Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Formerly known as BA Content, the internationally celebrated PR agency has transformed into OBA PR, marking a new era of unparalleled PR solutions and global recognition. Today, OBA PR announces its successful Q3 performance, punctuated by its strategic APAC expansion, and reflects on the rebranding journey.





Ohad Ben Artzi

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/183376_elite.jpg

Rebranding Journey: From BA Content to OBA PR

OBA PR's transition from BA Content isn't merely a name change. This rebrand represents a renewed commitment to delivering world-class PR services, a broader vision for global expansion, and an embodiment of the agency's evolution in the dynamic world of public relations. The fresh identity aligns with the company's legacy of expertise while showcasing its forward-thinking approach and readiness for the future.

India Expansion Achieved

This quarter, OBA PR proudly reached a pivotal milestone by effectively expanding its presence in India. This move underscores the agency's global capabilities and its relentless drive to cater to the ever-changing demands of clients worldwide.

Onboarding New Talent

In conjunction with OBA PR's Indian expansion, OBA PR is primed to welcome a fleet of Business Developers. They will play an instrumental role in bolstering the agency's prominence on the ground, ensuring that local industries and partners benefit from our tailor-made PR solutions.

Recognition for Leadership Excellence

The industry has taken note of OBA PR's exceptional strides, with its founder, Ohad Ben Artzi, being crowned "Up and Coming Entrepreneur of the Year 2023" by USA Today. This distinguished honor celebrates his steadfast dedication, innovative leadership, and the significant milestones achieved under his guidance.

Venturing into New Geographies

Reinforcing the company's dedication to global outreach, OBA PR sees tremendous growth and success in its successful entrance, some two years ago, into Asia, and more predominantly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and recently India as well. These endeavors aim to tap into emerging markets, positioning OBA PR as the go-to agency for brands seeking a global PR edge.

Ohad Ben Artzi, Founder of OBA PR, remarked, "Our transformation from BA Content to OBA PR and our robust Q3 results underline the passion and tenacity of our team. Each stride, from rebranding to global expansion, signals the commencement of an exhilarating chapter. We remain excited about the boundless possibilities ahead, and our growing team is ever more cohesive and dedicated to our continuing success."

About OBA PR:

Emerging from its roots as BA Content and PR, OBA PR stands today as a beacon of innovative PR strategies, compelling storytelling, and global influence. Catering to a diverse range of clients, OBA PR designs bespoke PR narratives that resonate, connect, and empower.

Website: www.obapr.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Name- Vicky Ginsberg

Email- vicky.g@obapr.com

Website- http://obapr.com/

Contact- +357 95 738 807

Address -Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, United Arab Emirates

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183376