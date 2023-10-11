Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announces that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Grant Thornton LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective October 11, 2023. This decision was taken as part of the Company's proactive efforts to review operating costs and vendor relationships across all functional areas of the business.

"We have enjoyed a long-standing and positive relationship with Deloitte and sincerely appreciated their high level of professionalism and quality of work delivered. We remain committed to our plan to deliver on-target margins and increased profitability, which will continue to fuel our strategic growth plans in the face of the evolving macroeconomic conditions we are navigating," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned its position effective October 11, 2023. This resignation was both considered and approved by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company.

There were no reservations or modifications in the Former Auditor's latest audit report. There are no "reportable events" including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues, as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

