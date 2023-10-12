

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release August figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and fall 7.3 percent on year after sinking 1.1 percent on month and 13.0 percent on year in July.



Japan also will see September numbers for bank lending and producer prices. Overall lending is called steady with a 3.1 percent annual increase. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.3 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year in August.



Australia will see October results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in September, the index dipped 1.5 percent.



Malaysia will provide August data for industrial production; in July, output was up 0.7 percent on year.



China will release September figures for its M2 money stock and for new loans. M2 is called steady at 10.6 percent, while new loans are pegged at NCY2.500 trillion - up from CNY1.360 trillion in August.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken