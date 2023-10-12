Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders' Honors. During the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event held today, 15 projects were recognized for Founders' Honors.

With input from senior company executives, Greg Bentley and Keith Bentley selected the compelling projects from the more than 300 nominations submitted for the company's 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program. To watch a video featuring Greg Bentley, Keith Bentley, Bentley's Chief Success Officer Katriona Lord-Levins, and Bentley's Director, ES(D)G, Rodrigo Fernandes discussing why each project was recognized for Founders' Honors, see link.

The 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders' Honorees are:

Benesch

AI/ML-Driven Pavement Crack Detection

United States

Collins Engineers, Inc.

Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation

St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Contact Energy

Tauhara Geothermal Power Project Drilling Campaign

Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand

Dublin City University

Smart Dublin City University Digital Twin

Dublin, Ireland

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL)

Construction of 2 Nos of 225KV Transmission Lines 2 Nos of Substations in Cameroon

Cameroon

Kenya Geological Survey

Kenya Nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey

Nairobi, Kenya

Kovalska Nerukhomist LLC

Kovalska Going Digital

Kyiv, Ukraine

Port Authority of New South Wales

Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation

New South Wales, Australia

PT Hutama Karya (Persero)

Geotechnical Engineering to Support Sustainability in "Nusantara" City at IKN Toll Road 3A

Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Indonesia

PT. Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

Evolve to Digital Ecosystem for New Capital City of Indonesia

Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia

Shanghai Investigation, Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SIDRI)

Kubuqi 2000MW Photovoltaic Desertification Control Project (Section I)

Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China

Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)

Model Based Design Preparing for the Future of Digital Delivery

Watertown, Massachusetts, United States

WISDRI Engineering Research Incorporation Limited

New Blast Furnace Project of Yukun Iron Steel Capacity Upgrade Project

Yuxi, Yunnan, China

WSP Australia

Implementation of Digital Workflows on Infrastructure Projects

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Yuba Water Agency

New Bullards Bar Dam

Camptonville, California, United States

To view the project descriptions and access the images, visit the Founders' Honors webpage. Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects will be published in the print and digital versions of Bentley's 2023 Infrastructure Yearbook in early 2024. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley's Infrastructure Yearbooks.

