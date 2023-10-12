Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders' Honors. During the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event held today, 15 projects were recognized for Founders' Honors.
With input from senior company executives, Greg Bentley and Keith Bentley selected the compelling projects from the more than 300 nominations submitted for the company's 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program. To watch a video featuring Greg Bentley, Keith Bentley, Bentley's Chief Success Officer Katriona Lord-Levins, and Bentley's Director, ES(D)G, Rodrigo Fernandes discussing why each project was recognized for Founders' Honors, see link.
The 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders' Honorees are:
Benesch
AI/ML-Driven Pavement Crack Detection
United States
Collins Engineers, Inc.
Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation
St. Paul, Minnesota, United States
Contact Energy
Tauhara Geothermal Power Project Drilling Campaign
Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand
Dublin City University
Smart Dublin City University Digital Twin
Dublin, Ireland
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL)
Construction of 2 Nos of 225KV Transmission Lines 2 Nos of Substations in Cameroon
Cameroon
Kenya Geological Survey
Kenya Nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey
Nairobi, Kenya
Kovalska Nerukhomist LLC
Kovalska Going Digital
Kyiv, Ukraine
Port Authority of New South Wales
Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation
New South Wales, Australia
PT Hutama Karya (Persero)
Geotechnical Engineering to Support Sustainability in "Nusantara" City at IKN Toll Road 3A
Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Indonesia
PT. Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
Evolve to Digital Ecosystem for New Capital City of Indonesia
Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia
Shanghai Investigation, Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SIDRI)
Kubuqi 2000MW Photovoltaic Desertification Control Project (Section I)
Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China
Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)
Model Based Design Preparing for the Future of Digital Delivery
Watertown, Massachusetts, United States
WISDRI Engineering Research Incorporation Limited
New Blast Furnace Project of Yukun Iron Steel Capacity Upgrade Project
Yuxi, Yunnan, China
WSP Australia
Implementation of Digital Workflows on Infrastructure Projects
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Yuba Water Agency
New Bullards Bar Dam
Camptonville, California, United States
