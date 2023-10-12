

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.3 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.3 percent in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.0 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 2.3 percent and down from the upwardly revised 3.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.2 percent).



Export prices were up 0.5 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.6 percent on month and tumbled 15.6 percent on year.



