Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - KZSB Radio is thrilled to announce the premiere of a brand-new radio program, The Insurance Hour with Karl Susman, set to launch this month. The weekly show will air live every Tuesday at noon and aims to be the definitive source of all things related to insurance, with a specific focus on the California insurance marketplace.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/183724_0fd97750047aca18_001full.jpg

About the Show

"The Insurance Hour with Karl Susman" offers listeners access to an insurance expert to help educate and navigate the changing insurance industry. This live program allows listeners to engage in real-time discussions with the host, or if they prefer email in their questions at anytime to be covered on future shows.

Key Features

Live Airtime: Every Tuesday at 12:00pm, 1290AM and 96.9FM

Listener Participation: Call in live during the show at (805) 564-1290 or email questions to karl@am1290kzsb.com.

Online Streaming: Can't make it to the radio? Stream the show and listen to previous broadcasts at KZSB or The Insurance Hour Meet Karl Susman

Karl Susman is an insurance agency owner, insurance expert witness, and a frequent contributor to mainstream news outlets. He brings his wealth of knowledge to KZSB Radio, ready to make the daunting world of insurance more understandable for the everyday listener.

About KZSB Radio

KZSB Radio is Santa Barbara's premier radio station, providing quality content across a range of topics. Known for its commitment-focused reporting and open dialog, KZSB Radio continues to set the standard of excellence in broadcasting by welcoming Karl Susman to its team.

Media contact:

Samantha Watson

samantha.watson@londonreviews.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183724