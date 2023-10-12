

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its second quarter operating result climbed to 310 million euros from 153 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Quarterly revenues grew to 2.56 billion euros from 2.35 billion euros in the previous year.



The group forecast for the 2023/24 fiscal year was first published on 15 December 2022, and increased on 18 April 2023 and 6 July 2023. Now it will be adjusted again in this half-year financial report, Suedzucker said in a statement.



The company currently expects group consolidated revenues in fiscal 2023/24 to be between 10.0 billion euros and 10.5 billion euros compared to the previous forecast of 10.4 billion euros to 10.9 billion euros.



Group EBITDA is likely to grow to a range between 1.3 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros compared to the previous forecast of 1.2 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros.



Südzucker also expects the consolidated group operating result to be stronger - in a range between 900 million euros and 1.00 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 850 million euros to 950 million euros.



