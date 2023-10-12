Combined innovation for best-in-class-solutions

We are delighted to announce the combination of Avalution and Human Solutions into a single, seamlessly integrated entity, now operating within Humanetics' Digital Group.

Body data for automotive industry (Photo: Humanetics)

Human Solutions is the architect of the renowned market leading ergonomics tool RAMSIS, which provides optimal functionality and greater efficiency in the interior design and development for motorized vehicles. Avalution produces the foremost interactive body dimension database evaluation tool, iSize along with its premium 3D body scanning devices. These solutions, together with other digital and software solutions for safety engineering, remain the core foundation of Humanetics Digital.

This simplification is part of our ongoing efforts to streamline our operations and better serve our valued customers. By combining the resources, expertise, and experiences of both companies under the Humanetics umbrella, we are simplifying our structure while remaining dedicated to providing excellent products and services.

"Today marks another milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital and ergonomics tool developments and innovations. Human Solutions and Avalution have become a core part of our Humantics. By formally combining the strengths and expertise of these outstanding companies, we recognize their importance as we l reshape the future of human-centric technology," said Karsten Newbury, President, Humanetics Digital.

This integration allows us to deliver several key advantages, including increased innovation, an expanded product portfolio, enhanced technical expertise, and more efficient processes.

Michael Stöhr, Managing Director of Avalution and Human Solutions, explained, "I am excited about the endless possibilities our full integration in Humanetics presents. It opens up new avenues for research, development, and collaboration. Together, with our Humanetics' colleagues from across the world, we will accelerate the pace of innovation and our ability to service customer needs in local markets, while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital modeling and human-centric design."

Our core commitment remains unwavering: to provide high-quality solutions and cultivate robust relationships with our customers. We believe that this merger will enable us to achieve these goals more effectively and continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.

The Human Solutions and Avalution, teams, based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, are now registered as Humanetics Digital Europe. The teams based in Morrisville, North Carolina, are registered under the name Humanetics Digital North America.

About Humanetics (Website: https://www.humaneticsgroup.com/)

Humanetics is a high-tech global industrial technology group (including Human Solutions, Avalution, mg-sensors, ADT-LabTech, Fibercore, HITEC Sensor Development, and OpTek Systems). We are organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. We have facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

