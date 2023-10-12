Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 08:06
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Montran Corporation: Croatia Modernizes Their Capital Markets Infrastructure with Montran

SKDD in Croatia launches CSD, their new T2S-enabled Central Securities Depository solution via Montran's state-of-the-art solutions

ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, 2023, Croatia's financial landscape took a bold step into the future. Središnje Klirinško Depozitarno Društvo (SKDD), also known as the Central Depository & Clearing Company of Croatia, announced the successful launch of its new Central Securities Depository (CSD) platform. This new platform enables the commencement of operations on the European securities settlement platform, TARGET2-Securities (T2S).

This milestone achievement realized in partnership with Montran, signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of Croatia's Capital Markets Infrastructure. It ushers in cutting-edge solutions for sustainable securities market management. The new CSD platform allows SKDD to efficiently integrate with the Euro Area through T2S, managing the complete lifecycle of dematerialized securities. This includes registration, primary and secondary market clearing, settlement, and corporate actions processing. It is built with best practices and complete support for straight-through-processing (STP) using ISO 20022 messages for its operations.

According to Ms. Dora Matošic, President of the Management Board at SKDD, "The successful implementation of these new platforms is a major milestone in upgrading the Croatian securities market infrastructure, and in joining it to T2S, this contributes to the further development of the stability and efficiency of the Croatian capital market, providing a more advanced and integrated infrastructure for securities settlement."

"Montran's state-of-the-art CSD solution and our experience with T2S provide the Croatian market with a proven platform where all stakeholders benefit from full T2S integration, best market practices, harmonized Corporate Action processing and notifications, and the latest ISO 20022 messages," said Ms. Raegan Esca, Montran Europe General Manager. "We are confident this platform will drive innovation and growth in the Croatian capital market."

About Središnje Klirinško Depozitarno Društvo of Croatia

Founded in 1997, SKDD operates as a central securities depository and a registry of dematerialized securities in Croatia. Over the past five and a half years, SKDD has actively worked on projects aimed at further integrating the Croatian capital market with European business practices, laying the foundation for the future development of the Croatian capital market. Learn more at www.skdd.hr.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Securities Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 80 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croatia-modernizes-their-capital-markets-infrastructure-with-montran-301954238.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.