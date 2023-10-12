People&Co.: Global, independent creative agency People launches two new brands - Spectaculars and Space+Places

Spectaculars and Spaces+Places will join People in a new family of brands as part of People&Co.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, People has grown into an award-winning global business, developing long-term creative partnerships with brands, organisations, cities and governments. In recent years, People has been asked to respond to briefs beyond the typical scope of a creative agency. The new family of brands under People&Co. provides a platform to respond to these diverse, emerging opportunities.

As the People team has grown, so have their skills and ambitions. People&Co. provides a new space for teams across the family of brands to explore and grow into.

"In an industry with one of the highest turnover rates, we are striving to create a business that people commit to for the long-term. Beyond our industry-leading benefits, we are creating a new family of brands to provide more space for our teams to grow into and fulfil their ambitions." - Tim Elliott, CEO People&Co.

The People&Co. family of brands is made up of -

People - a multi-disciplinary creative agency changing lives through live experiences.

Spaces+Places - a new, dedicated, global team applying technical creativity to the design and build of places, spaces and structures.

Spectaculars - a new global creative-production collective, delivering large-scale projects, ceremonies, shows and spectaculars.

"This work isn't new to us. The new dedicated Spectaculars team has delivered all of our large-scale Ceremonies including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi and, more recently, the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand. We are excited to be building new local partnerships all over the world, to deliver more storytelling at scale." - William Jensen, Managing Director, Spectaculars

"Our team has been delivering complex design and construction work over many years for clients including BFI London Film Festival and Abu Dhabi National Projects Office. Building on our recent successes in large-scale structural projects, often involving unusual sites and technical parameters, we are delighted to introduce Spaces+Places as our new team dedicated to design and build." - Murray Sutherland, Managing Director, Spaces+Places

"By harnessing the diverse and evolving skills and interests of our full-time team, recruiting new world-class talent and creating new brands to simplify our offer, we believe we can respond to emerging global opportunities and scale-up the difference we can make. We are building a sustainable creative company that invests in the ambitions of its people - we make it our business to go where

our people grow." - Tim Elliott, CEO People&Co.

