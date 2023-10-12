Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
10.10.23
12:28 Uhr
9,876 Euro
-0,058
-0,58 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,96610,05009:13
9,96810,02509:13
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 08:18
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Group Q3 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on October 27, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, Therese Friberg, CFO, and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CCO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3851696/2352352.pdf

Invitation Q3 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q3-presentation-301954537.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
