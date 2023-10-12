Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.10.2023 | 08:31
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Acquisition of Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Acquisition of Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria 
12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
VVV Resources Limited 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Acquisition of Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria 
 
VVV Resources Limited (AQUIS: VVV) is pleased to announce it has signed an unconditional Share Purchase Agreement 
("SPA") with a consortium of owners, to acquire the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria. This SPA supersedes a 
previous SPA signed in March 2022 where conditions precedent had not been met. 
The consideration payable is GBP350,000. An outstanding loan related to the previous SPA and recent legal costs 
associated with the current SPA of GBP20,000 have been deducted from the purchase price . The remainder consideration 
comprises: 
   -- GBP297,000 payable in VVV shares priced at a deemed GBP0.10 for 2,970,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company 
  ("Consideration Shares"). 
   -- GBP33,000 cash payment. 
The Mitterberg Copper Project is located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg, Austria and comprises 198 
contiguous exploration licences over an area of some 90 square kilometres. 
Mitterberg is considered the largest copper occurrence in the area defined as the Eastern Alps and is considered a 
"brownfield" site. It is reported that copper mining commenced during prehistoric times and recommenced around 1830 
until 1977 when the mines were closed due to low copper prices at the time. According to historic data, more than 
120,000 tonnes of copper have been extracted and during the 1970's it is reported that approximately 200,000 tonnes of 
copper-rich mineralisation with an average copper grade of 1.4% was mined annually. 
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of VVV Resources, commented: "The acquisition of the Mitterberg Copper Project, which 
I have visited, fulfils a sought-after significant parcel of exploration licences in an easily accessible and 
user-friendly environment concurrent with copper prices generally on an upward trajectory. We look forward to advancing 
exploration on these licences at the earliest opportunity." 
 
Holdings in Company following completion of the SPA 
Following completion of the SPA, the following Vendors of the Mitterberg Copper Project will be interested in the 
following Ordinary Shares of no par value with their respective percentage holding in the enlarged issued share 
capital: 
Eraldo Zappacosta: 1,188,000 (approximately 17.9%) 
Christian Kochniss 742,500 (approximately 11.2%) 
David Mathew Curtis: 742,500 (approximately 11.2%) 
Peter Schreiber: 297,000 (approximately 4.5%) 
 
It is expected the Consideration Shares will be admitted to the Aquis Growth Market on or about 19 October 2023. 
 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that it has 6,625,003 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right 
to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 
 
The above figure of 6,625,003 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
The Company 
Jim Williams              +44 (0) 7774274836 
 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 277469 
EQS News ID:  1746899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
