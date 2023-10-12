DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Block listing Interim Review

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Block listing Interim Review 12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Date: 12 October 2023 Name of applicant: CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Name of scheme: General Purpose Block Listing Scheme Period of return: From: 11 APRIL To: 11 OCTOBER 2023 2023 2,750,000 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last NIL return (if any increase has been applied for): 210,000 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 2,540,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Company Secretary Name of contact: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Telephone number of contact: 01245 398950

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: BLR TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 277463 EQS News ID: 1746857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

