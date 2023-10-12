Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.10.2023 | 08:31
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Block listing Interim Review 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Block listing Interim Review 
12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
BLOCK LISTING 
SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Date: 12 October 2023 
 
Name of applicant:                                      CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND 
                                               TRUST PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        General Purpose Block 
                                               Listing Scheme 
Period of return:                            From:         11 APRIL To: 11 OCTOBER 
                                               2023     2023 
                                               2,750,000 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last NIL 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
                                               210,000 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
                                               2,540,000 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
 
               Company Secretary 
Name of contact: 
               Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Telephone number of contact: 01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  277463 
EQS News ID:  1746857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
