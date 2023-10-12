DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 129,277 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.170 GBP1.010 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134 GBP1.006 GBP1.009685 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.168541

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,296,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1218 1.134 XDUB 08:07:25 00067310742TRLO0 965 1.146 XDUB 09:06:19 00067312639TRLO0 5035 1.146 XDUB 09:06:19 00067312640TRLO0 31 1.146 XDUB 09:06:19 00067312641TRLO0 3932 1.170 XDUB 11:51:03 00067317205TRLO0 5555 1.170 XDUB 11:51:03 00067317206TRLO0 5555 1.170 XDUB 11:51:11 00067317208TRLO0 5627 1.170 XDUB 12:35:29 00067317800TRLO0 4909 1.170 XDUB 12:35:29 00067317801TRLO0 3855 1.170 XDUB 12:35:29 00067317802TRLO0 5504 1.170 XDUB 12:35:31 00067317805TRLO0 85 1.170 XDUB 12:49:31 00067318055TRLO0 8 1.170 XDUB 12:49:31 00067318056TRLO0 1426 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319856TRLO0 5908 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319857TRLO0 3727 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319858TRLO0 4964 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319859TRLO0 6067 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319860TRLO0 4883 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319861TRLO0 4965 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319862TRLO0 2000 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319863TRLO0 1066 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319864TRLO0 283 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319865TRLO0 732 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319866TRLO0 1016 1.170 XDUB 14:30:03 00067319867TRLO0 5635 1.170 XDUB 15:16:06 00067321617TRLO0 5776 1.170 XDUB 15:16:06 00067321618TRLO0 4926 1.170 XDUB 15:16:06 00067321619TRLO0 6046 1.170 XDUB 15:16:06 00067321620TRLO0 5643 1.170 XDUB 15:16:06 00067321621TRLO0 1921 1.170 XDUB 15:26:52 00067322024TRLO0 836 1.170 XDUB 15:29:17 00067322152TRLO0 2718 1.170 XDUB 15:32:40 00067322339TRLO0 101 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322948TRLO0 6019 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322949TRLO0 5249 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322951TRLO0 66 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322950TRLO0 99 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322952TRLO0 37 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322953TRLO0 3129 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322954TRLO0 1760 1.170 XDUB 15:42:24 00067322955TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2632 101.00 XLON 10:54:25 00067316201TRLO0 2524 101.00 XLON 10:54:25 00067316202TRLO0 889 101.00 XLON 10:54:25 00067316203TRLO0 5778 101.00 XLON 10:54:25 00067316204TRLO0 314 100.80 XLON 11:42:02 00067317072TRLO0 5738 100.80 XLON 11:42:02 00067317073TRLO0 5017 101.00 XLON 12:32:44 00067317745TRLO0 39 101.00 XLON 12:32:44 00067317746TRLO0 646 101.00 XLON 12:32:44 00067317747TRLO0 69 101.00 XLON 12:35:29 00067317799TRLO0 5598 101.00 XLON 12:35:29 00067317803TRLO0 276 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319481TRLO0 976 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319482TRLO0 672 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319483TRLO0 132 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319484TRLO0 3542 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319485TRLO0 5217 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319486TRLO0 5730 101.00 XLON 14:19:45 00067319487TRLO0 3515 100.80 XLON 14:24:17 00067319625TRLO0 2738 100.80 XLON 14:24:17 00067319626TRLO0 1725 100.60 XLON 14:30:10 00067319923TRLO0 3283 101.00 XLON 14:56:36 00067320786TRLO0 1973 101.00 XLON 14:56:41 00067320787TRLO0 8 101.00 XLON 14:56:41 00067320788TRLO0 1875 101.00 XLON 14:56:41 00067320789TRLO0 1187 101.00 XLON 14:56:42 00067320790TRLO0 3301 101.00 XLON 14:57:23 00067320816TRLO0 577 101.00 XLON 14:57:23 00067320817TRLO0 4628 101.00 XLON 14:58:13 00067320856TRLO0 3621 101.00 XLON 15:25:13 00067321951TRLO0 1731 101.00 XLON 15:25:13 00067321952TRLO0 4703 101.00 XLON 15:26:52 00067322025TRLO0 1053 101.00 XLON 15:26:52 00067322026TRLO0 320 101.00 XLON 15:26:52 00067322027TRLO0 64 101.00 XLON 15:26:52 00067322028TRLO0 2708 101.00 XLON 15:48:53 00067323204TRLO0 3340 101.00 XLON 15:49:44 00067323217TRLO0 259 101.00 XLON 16:01:01 00067323810TRLO0 1297 101.00 XLON 16:01:01 00067323811TRLO0 3256 101.00 XLON 16:01:02 00067323817TRLO0 1196 101.00 XLON 16:01:42 00067323837TRLO0 5853 101.00 XLON 16:19:10 00067324657TRLO0

