Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
12.10.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
12 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 October 2023 it purchased a total of 181,384 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           129,277     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.170     GBP1.010 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.134     GBP1.006 
                                    GBP1.009685 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.168541

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,296,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1218       1.134         XDUB      08:07:25      00067310742TRLO0 
965       1.146         XDUB      09:06:19      00067312639TRLO0 
5035       1.146         XDUB      09:06:19      00067312640TRLO0 
31        1.146         XDUB      09:06:19      00067312641TRLO0 
3932       1.170         XDUB      11:51:03      00067317205TRLO0 
5555       1.170         XDUB      11:51:03      00067317206TRLO0 
5555       1.170         XDUB      11:51:11      00067317208TRLO0 
5627       1.170         XDUB      12:35:29      00067317800TRLO0 
4909       1.170         XDUB      12:35:29      00067317801TRLO0 
3855       1.170         XDUB      12:35:29      00067317802TRLO0 
5504       1.170         XDUB      12:35:31      00067317805TRLO0 
85        1.170         XDUB      12:49:31      00067318055TRLO0 
8        1.170         XDUB      12:49:31      00067318056TRLO0 
1426       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319856TRLO0 
5908       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319857TRLO0 
3727       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319858TRLO0 
4964       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319859TRLO0 
6067       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319860TRLO0 
4883       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319861TRLO0 
4965       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319862TRLO0 
2000       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319863TRLO0 
1066       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319864TRLO0 
283       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319865TRLO0 
732       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319866TRLO0 
1016       1.170         XDUB      14:30:03      00067319867TRLO0 
5635       1.170         XDUB      15:16:06      00067321617TRLO0 
5776       1.170         XDUB      15:16:06      00067321618TRLO0 
4926       1.170         XDUB      15:16:06      00067321619TRLO0 
6046       1.170         XDUB      15:16:06      00067321620TRLO0 
5643       1.170         XDUB      15:16:06      00067321621TRLO0 
1921       1.170         XDUB      15:26:52      00067322024TRLO0 
836       1.170         XDUB      15:29:17      00067322152TRLO0 
2718       1.170         XDUB      15:32:40      00067322339TRLO0 
101       1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322948TRLO0 
6019       1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322949TRLO0 
5249       1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322951TRLO0 
66        1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322950TRLO0 
99        1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322952TRLO0 
37        1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322953TRLO0 
3129       1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322954TRLO0 
1760       1.170         XDUB      15:42:24      00067322955TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2632       101.00        XLON      10:54:25      00067316201TRLO0 
2524       101.00        XLON      10:54:25      00067316202TRLO0 
889       101.00        XLON      10:54:25      00067316203TRLO0 
5778       101.00        XLON      10:54:25      00067316204TRLO0 
314       100.80        XLON      11:42:02      00067317072TRLO0 
5738       100.80        XLON      11:42:02      00067317073TRLO0 
5017       101.00        XLON      12:32:44      00067317745TRLO0 
39        101.00        XLON      12:32:44      00067317746TRLO0 
646       101.00        XLON      12:32:44      00067317747TRLO0 
69        101.00        XLON      12:35:29      00067317799TRLO0 
5598       101.00        XLON      12:35:29      00067317803TRLO0 
276       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319481TRLO0 
976       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319482TRLO0 
672       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319483TRLO0 
132       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319484TRLO0 
3542       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319485TRLO0 
5217       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319486TRLO0 
5730       101.00        XLON      14:19:45      00067319487TRLO0 
3515       100.80        XLON      14:24:17      00067319625TRLO0 
2738       100.80        XLON      14:24:17      00067319626TRLO0 
1725       100.60        XLON      14:30:10      00067319923TRLO0 
3283       101.00        XLON      14:56:36      00067320786TRLO0 
1973       101.00        XLON      14:56:41      00067320787TRLO0 
8        101.00        XLON      14:56:41      00067320788TRLO0 
1875       101.00        XLON      14:56:41      00067320789TRLO0 
1187       101.00        XLON      14:56:42      00067320790TRLO0 
3301       101.00        XLON      14:57:23      00067320816TRLO0 
577       101.00        XLON      14:57:23      00067320817TRLO0 
4628       101.00        XLON      14:58:13      00067320856TRLO0 
3621       101.00        XLON      15:25:13      00067321951TRLO0 
1731       101.00        XLON      15:25:13      00067321952TRLO0 
4703       101.00        XLON      15:26:52      00067322025TRLO0 
1053       101.00        XLON      15:26:52      00067322026TRLO0 
320       101.00        XLON      15:26:52      00067322027TRLO0 
64        101.00        XLON      15:26:52      00067322028TRLO0 
2708       101.00        XLON      15:48:53      00067323204TRLO0 
3340       101.00        XLON      15:49:44      00067323217TRLO0 
259       101.00        XLON      16:01:01      00067323810TRLO0 
1297       101.00        XLON      16:01:01      00067323811TRLO0 
3256       101.00        XLON      16:01:02      00067323817TRLO0 
1196       101.00        XLON      16:01:42      00067323837TRLO0 
5853       101.00        XLON      16:19:10      00067324657TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  277462 
EQS News ID:  1746851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
