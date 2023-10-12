Regulatory News:

Following its decision to disengage from Russia as communicated on January 25, 2023, and after examining various options, Legrand (Paris:LR) announces the sale of its Russian operations to a local industrial player, effective October 4, 20231

Following this divestiture, Legrand will no longer have any operations in the Russian market.

Key financial dates:

2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023

"Quiet period 2 " starts October 9, 2023

"Quiet period " starts October 9, 2023 2023 annual results: February 15, 2024

"Quiet period 2 " starts January 16, 2024

"Quiet period " starts January 16, 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 As a reminder, Legrand's activities in Russia represented about 1.5% of the Group's annual sales in 2022, with an impairment charge of approximately €150 million recorded on December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, remaining net balance exposure mainly included conversion reserves (a latent loss of €46 million).

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Readers are invited to verify the authenticity of Legrand press releases with the CertiDox app. Learn more at www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011421744/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

TBWA Corporate

Tiphaine Raffray

Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98

tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com