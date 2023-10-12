Subscription Factory Holding B.V.: Zuora and Subscription Factory Introduce The Zaasly Program to Help Companies Accelerate Recurring Revenue

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuora, Inc . (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, and Subscription Factory today introduced Zaasly, a comprehensive program to help small to medium enterprises in Europe establish recurring revenue business models, including subscriptions and consumption-based models.

In the fast-paced world of digital commerce, recurring revenue has emerged as a transformative opportunity for predictable growth. Zuora's Subscription Economy Index (SEI) report found subscription-based companies in the SEI have experienced 3.7x faster growth rates than the S&P 500 over the past 11 years. However, implementation and scale can be more challenging for small to midsize companies, as these new business models demand a concrete strategy and agile execution. The Zaasly program is tailored for this business segment with custom pricing and packaging, rapid implementation, and e-commerce integration, while reducing dependency on IT and operational resources.

After more than a decade as partners, Zuora and Subscription Factory designed the Zaasly program to help companies navigate the complexity involved in adopting a recurring revenue business model, empowering CEOs, CFOs and other leaders to pioneer this transformative era.

About Subscription Factory

Subscription Factory, with a decade of experience, stands at the forefront of the subscription commerce revolution. Committed to bridging gaps, Subscription Factory combines subscription expertise, strategic thinking, and hands-on training to empower businesses across sectors. With a deep-rooted understanding of market dynamics, they provide tailored solutions, ensuring that companies not only get started with subscriptions but use them to drive growth.

To learn more about the Zaasly program, please visit https://subscriptionfactory.com/ .

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com .

