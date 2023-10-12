LG Electronics: LG OLED INSPIRES A NEW REALM OF DIGITAL ART AT FRIEZE LONDON

LG OLED and Quayola Create a Lifelike, Immersive Art Experience, Unlocking Limitless Potential from the Blend of Art and Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is delighted to present Jardins d'Été, an algorithmically-generated artwork by Quayola x LG OLED at Frieze London 2023 (October 11-15). Presenting pieces brought to life by the vivid brilliance of LG OLED digital canvases, the exhibition pays homage to French Impressionism, especially the late works of the last of the Old Masters, Claude Monet.

Showcasing the synergistic potential that can be achieved when art and technology come together, Jardins d'Été is a series of videos depicting the nocturnal blossoming gardens of Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire, France. For his immersive installation, Quayola uses the complexity of floral formations moved by the wind as a dataset to generate new computational paintings that can be admired in 4K thanks to LG OLED's premium picture quality.

Quayola is a visual artist renowned for his harmonious fusion of computer programming and classical art. He employs technology as a lens to explore the tension and balance between seemingly opposing forces such as the real and artificial, figurative and abstract, old and new. With the utilization of custom computer software, his versatile portfolio encompasses audiovisual performances, video art, sculptures, and works on paper.

"Jardins d'Été explores a hybrid substance between the pictorial and the algorithmic," said Quayola. "The complex tones and palettes in this series are perfectly enhanced by LG OLED's canvases, their exceptional picture quality blurring the lines between the digital and the physical."

"We are pleased to engage in a captivating collaboration with a talented artist like Quayola. Together, we aim to redefine artistic boundaries, blending art and technology in ways that captivate and inspire audiences, as showcased in our exhibitions and collaborative efforts," said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG OLED will uphold the motto, "We Inspire Art" supporting artists in unlocking their creative potential and giving inspiration for the evolution of digital art."

LG continues to push the boundaries of artistic exploration, spotlighting the compelling synergy between art and technology through engaging exhibitions and collaborations with inspiring artists. Don't miss out on the artistic journey with LG OLED ART - visit the website to experience the latest captivating art collaborations.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit? www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG OLED

LG OLED celebrates the merging of ground-breaking technical essence and top-line artistic creativity to inspire the art we see around us today and tomorrow. Under the LG OLED ART initiative, artists reinvent or reinterpret their artform via LG OLED's digital canvas. We redefine the artist's canvas, by introducing the brilliance of LG OLED as their ideal medium with stunning color precision and unrivaled clarity. Our motto, "We inspire art," is the foundation of our vision - one in which we hope will inspire the future generation of digital artists as they advance into new forms of art, transcending the borders of different fields. LG OLED ART has collaborated with over 26 globally established artists including Anish Kapoor, Barry X Ball, Damien Hirst, iart, Kevin McCoy, Six N. Five and more. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit www.LGOLEDART.com .

About Quayola

Quayola speculates on the tensions and equilibriums between emerging technologies and the heritage of sculptural and pictorial traditions. In his practice, he investigates new forms of landscape painting, drawing a parallel with late 19th century landscape painters who explored, observed, and represented nature in new ways, discovering new visual languages. Quayola conducts a series of observations of natural landscapes and phenomena with a similar intent, aided however by extensive technological apparatuses and computational strategies. Quayola's landscape paintings celebrate new forms of algorithmic gesturalities, non-human virtuosity, and ultimately new relationships between man and machine.

