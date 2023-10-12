LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO), on Thursday, announced the commencement of its new share buy-back programme. The company further stated that this share buy-back programme will return up to $1.0 billion of capital to shareholders and is to be completed before the end of fiscal 24.
Diageo said that it has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Merrill Lynch International to enable the company to buy-back shares with an aggregate value of up to $1.0 billion. This agreement will commence on 12 October 2023 and will end no later than 26 June 2024.
The purpose of the new share buy-back programme is to reduce the share capital of Diageo plc. All shares repurchased under this agreement will be cancelled.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX