

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK), a French public relations and adverting company, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the third-quarter of 2023.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: 'Our media capabilities, which continued to gain market share, and Epsilon's data offer were the main drivers of this performance.'



For the three-month period, the Group registered revenue of 3.241 billion euros, higher than 3.237 billion euros posted for the same period a year ago. This translates to a reported revenue growth of 0.1 percent and organic revenue growth of 5.3 percent, for the period.



For the nine-month period, revenue improved to 9.559 billion euros from previous year's 9.110 billion euros with reported revenue growth of 4.9 percent and 6.5 percent growth on organic basis.



For full year 2023, citing its better-than-expected performance for the third-quarter, Publicis Groupe now expects its organic growth to be in the range of 5.5 percent to 6 percent against its previous expectation for 5 percent.



Operating margin rate is now projected to be at 18 percent, versus the previous outlook for close to 18 percent.



