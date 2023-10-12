

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to nearly a 1-month low of 158.61 against the euro and more than a 1-month low of 165.85 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 158.35 and 165.32, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 183.82 and 149.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 183.62 and 149.15, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to near 2-week lows of 95.81 and 109.81 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 95.65 and 109.70, respectively.



The yen edged down to 89.84 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 89.76.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the franc, 186.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 97.00 against the aussie, 111.00 against the loonie and 91.00 against the kiwi.



