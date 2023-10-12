

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and services, Thursday said its first-half revenue is ahead of last year, while adjusted operating profit would be broadly in line with last year, and margin and orders would be slightly lower.



However, the company expects to report good order book growth for the half year.



Looking ahead, the company projects fiscal year 2024 trading towards the lower end of expectations.



Oxford said its compiled analyst forecast range for adjusted operating profit for the year to March 31, 2024 is 78.6 million pounds to 84.3 million pounds, with consensus at 82.8 million pounds.



In its trading update for the half year ended September 30, the company said it recorded robust overall demand and order book visibility.



Revenue in the first half was driven by particularly good growth in Research & Discovery, while growth in Materials & Characterisation has been tempered by some softness in higher margin segments.



Regarding orders, the company said some timing delays to anticipated customer orders impacted the first half.



The company said, 'While we remain mindful of the current macro-economic and political climate, our order book for the remainder of FY23/24 is strong and supported by a robust pipeline. Our operational improvement programme is expected to support an increase in production alongside our normal seasonal second half weighting. This provides good visibility for an expected improvement in trading, with full year trading towards the lower end of expectations.'



Oxford Instruments' results for the half year will be released on November 14.



