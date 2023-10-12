

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L), a British sewage and water company, announced on Thursday that it will activate its PR24 Business Plan dubbed as AMP8 from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2030.



On capital market event which will be held on October 12, the company will detail the plan and the benefits it will deliver to customers and the shareholders.



The plan which is the largest investment program according to the company, includes 12.9 billion pounds of investment that is reinforced by a 550 million pounds affordability package and a 1 billion pounds equity raise.



The plan also includes a new Customer Relationship Management system, Kraken as well as 400 million pounds of accelerated investment.



On Wednesday, Severn Trent shares closed at 2422 pence, up 1.30% on the London Stock Exchange.



