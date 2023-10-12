Anzeige
DisputeHelp Signs Payments Industry Veteran Rick Lynch as Senior VP of Business Development

ATASCADERO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / DisputeHelp welcomes Rick Lynch as Senior Vice President of Business Development. He previously served in a similar role with Verifi for over 14 years. Rick joins the DisputeHelp executive team as they embark on an outreach campaign at a series of payments industry events, beginning with Money 20/20 in Las Vegas.

Following his tenure at Verifi, Rick founded Lynx Payments in 2020, a payments consultancy firm advising tier 1 merchants, acquirers and service providers, while also serving as an American Advisory Board Member for the Merchant Risk Council. He will now enhance the strategic partnership between DisputeHelp, solutions providers Ethoca and Verifi, and their clientele at large.

"DisputeHelp's platform is ideally suited to bring dispute management solutions to the Acquirer space," Rick explains of his move to DisputeHelp. "Rather than merchants having to seek out and piece together the different tools to prevent disputes and chargebacks, they can get the full suite of solutions all together from their existing service provider. It's win-win; merchants get the services they need, and their bank gets the revenue stream for providing these solutions."

DisputeHelp was launched in 2022 by ChargebackHelp, the leading provider of dispute management Services for Visa and MasterCard, to provide an Acquirer-focused management platform. Their platform equips Acquirers to deliver end-to-end dispute management for their entire merchant portfolio. Coverage includes dispute deflection, brand-agnostic pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment and more. For more information please visit www.disputehelp.com.

CONTACT

Mike Conway
mike@disputehelp.com
Director of Marketing
DisputeHelp.com

SOURCE: DisputeHelp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788883/disputehelp-signs-payments-industry-veteran-rick-lynch-as-senior-vp-of-business-development

