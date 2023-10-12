Dr. Lawson to succeed Jan Öhrström, who will continue as Chairman

VarmX to move to new high-end lab facilities to support the further development of its pipeline

VarmX, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative approaches for the reversal of anticoagulation, today announces that Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, currently the Company's Chief Scientific Officer, will assume the role of CEO, succeeding Dr. Jan Öhrström who will continue as Chairman.

Dr. Lawson, who is based in North Carolina, will focus on completing all preparations for the pivotal trial of VMX-C001, the company's lead product, as well as strengthening VarmX's presence in the United States. This marks a pivotal strategic moment for the Company as it broadens its international focus.

Dr. Lawson, a distinguished scientist and vascular surgeon, brings over two decades of experience in developing vascular technologies. Before VarmX, he served as the President and CEO of Humacyte, a NASDAQ-listed pioneer in biotechnology and regenerative medicine where he oversaw the clinical development of the company's vascular technologies and led Phase III clinical trials for dialysis access, peripheral arterial disease and vascular trauma. Dr. Lawson also co-founded InnAVasc, a vascular device company dedicated to safe and reliable vascular access for hemodialysis which was acquired by Gore.

Renowned for his expertise in blood coagulation and vascular biology, Dr. Lawson held key leadership positions, including Professor of Surgery and Pathology, Vice Chair for Research in Surgery, and Director of Clinical Trials for the Department of Surgery at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, CEO of VarmX, said: "I have been very impressed with VarmX's achievements since I joined in March and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the Company into this new chapter. Dr. Öhrström has done exceptional work in guiding VarmX during its first clinical trial and multiple successful fundraisings, and I'm pleased to build upon that foundation. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Jan in his new role as chairman."

Dr. Jan Öhrström, outgoing CEO of VarmX and Chairman, said: "Jeff's extensive background as a company leader, scientist and surgeon, and his deep connections within the United States' healthcare ecosystem make him the perfect candidate to lead VarmX at this pivotal time. I look forward to working closely with him in my new role."

VarmX also announces that it has moved to a new state-of-the-art zero-emission building in Leiden. The high-end labs will support the further development of the pipeline and offer additional infrastructure to optimize the manufacturing process of VMX-C001.

About VarmX

VarmX is a spin-off from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), founded in 2016 by Professor Pieter Reitsma, a world leading expert in hemostasis and thrombosis. VarmX's lead compound VMX-C001 is a modified recombinant blood factor X. The compound is being developed for the treatment of severe spontaneous bleeding and for the prevention of bleeding during urgent surgery in patients taking oral factor Xa inhibitors (FXa DOACs) as anticoagulation therapy. The Company is supported by a strong syndicate of investors including Sound Bioventures, EIC, EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), Inkef, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, Ysios Capital, BioGeneration Ventures and InnovationQuarter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012137202/en/

Contacts:

VarmX B.V.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, CEO

E-mail: info@varmx.com

Instinctif Partners (media enquiries)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Giulia Lasagni Batoul Ali

Tel: +44 20 7457 2020

E-mail: VarmX@instinctif.com