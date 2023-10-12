

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L), an online retailer of clothing and footwear, Thursday reported loss before tax of 4.4 million pounds for the fist half compared with profit before tax of 4.3 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily due to lower revenue.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted profit before tax of 0.1 million pounds, 97.7% lower than 4.3 million pounds a year ago.



A net loss of 2.5 million pounds or 0.54p per share was reported for the first half compared with profit of 5.6 million pounds or 1.22p per share last year.



Adjusted profit declined to 0.9 million pounds or 0.15p per share from 5.6 million pounds or 1.22p per share in the previous year.



The company said its revenue for the period declined 10.4% to 297 million pounds from 331.5 million pounds in the previous year reflecting the challenging market conditions including unseasonable weather through Spring and July to August.



Looking forward, the group expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA to be in line with market expectations.



