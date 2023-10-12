Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Shorty, and BIG East pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project ("YLP") located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

Highlights:

YLP0050: 17 m at 1.28% Li 2 O, including 6 m at 1.76% Li2O (Shorty)

including 6 m at 1.76% Li2O (Shorty) YLP0055: 17 m at 1.14% Li 2 O, including 14 m at 1.36% Li2O (Shorty)

including 14 m at 1.36% Li2O (Shorty) YLP0052: 15 m at 1.27% Li 2 O , including 9 m at 1.74% Li2O (BIG East)

, including 9 m at 1.74% Li2O (BIG East) YLP0053: 10 m at 0.76% Li2O, including 5 m at 1.39% Li2O (BIG East)

and: 21 m at 1.08% Li2O, including 4 m at 2.09% Li2O

and: 8 m at 1.26% Li2O.

Discussion of Drill Results

Shorty Pegmatite: Drill Hole YLP0050 was collared just to the south of the center of the Shorty dyke. It intercepted 17 metres of 1.28% Li2O from 42 metres, including within that interval 8 metres of 1.21% Li2O and 6 metres of 1.76% Li2O. Drill hole YLP0055 was collared 52 metres to the southwest of YLP0050, where it also intercepted 17 metres of pegmatite that assayed 1.14% Li2O from 48 metres, including 14 metres of 1.36% Li2O (Table 1and 2, Figures 2, 3, and 4).

BIG East Pegmatite: Drill hole YLP0052 was collared just southwest of the center of the dyke, where it intercepted 15 metres of 1.27% Li2O from 29 metres, including 9 metes of 1.74% Li2O from 31 metres. Drill hole YLP0053 was collared approximately 180 metres north of YLP0052. YLP0053 intersected a series of four dykes that are interpreted to be either parallel dykes and/or branches off a main dyke separated by screens or inclusions of metasediments. The first intercept is 10 metres of 0.76% Li2O from 71 metres, including 5 metres of 1.39% Li2O from 73 metres, followed by 5 metres of 0.90% Li2O from 96 metres, and then 8 metres of 0.24% Li2O from 103 metres, and finally 21 metres of 1.08% Li2O from 117 metres, including 4 metres of 2.09% Li2O from 118 metres and 8 metres of 1.26% Li2O from 126 metres. Hole YLP0056 is on in line and at the same azimuth and dip as YLP0053, but 80 metres southeast of YLP0053 and collared within the BIG East dyke system. YLP0056 intersected two dykes with 8 metres of 1.07% Li2O from 21 metres, including 5 metres of 1.54% Li2O from 22 metres, as well as 9 metres of 1.36% Li2O from 58 metres, including 7 metres of 1.61% Li2O from 59 metres (Table 1 and 2, Figures 5 and 6).

Spodumene is the primary lithium mineral constituent of the dykes and occurs with varying amounts of quartz, feldspar, and muscovite. All the dykes are in amphibolite-grade Burwash Formation metasediments.

Drilling and Bulk Sampling Progress Update

Currently, LIFT has reported results from 58 drill holes (10,222 metres). To date, 179 diamond drill holes have been completed (28,376 metres). A total of 8,933 kilograms of rock has been collected from eight pegmatites in saw-cut channels for metallurgical testing (approximately 1,000 kilograms at each pegmatite). Bulk samples have been shipped to SGS Lakefield for preliminary metallurgical testing.

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Shorty pegmatite with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Cross-section of YLP0050 which intersected the Shorty pegmatite dyke with a 17 m interval of 1.28% Li2O including 8 m of 1.21% Li2O and 6 m of 1.76% Li2O.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Cross-section of YLP0055 which intersected 17 metres at 1.14% Li2O in the Shorty pegmatite dyke.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_004full.jpg

Figure 5 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_005full.jpg

Figure 6 - Cross-section illustrating YLP0053 and YLP0056 with results as shown in the BIG-E pegmatite dyke.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/183694_60ae903594fcb863_006full.jpg

Table 1 - Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O% Dyke YLP0050 42 59 17 1.28 Shorty inc 42 50 8 1.21 inc 53 59 6 1.76 YLP0052 29 44 15 1.27 BIG-E inc 31 40 9 1.74 YLP0053 71 81 10 0.76 BIG-E inc 73 78 5 1.39 and 96 101 5 0.90 and 103 111 8 0.24 and 117 138 21 1.08 inc 118 122 4 2.09 inc 126 134 8 1.26 YLP0055 48 65 17 1.14 Shorty inc 50 64 14 1.36 YLP0056 21 29 8 1.07 BIG-E inc 22 27 5 1.54 and 58 67 9 1.36 inc 59 66 7 1.61

Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Drill Hole Easting1 Northing1 Elevation

(m) Azimuth Depth

(m) Dip Dyke YLP0050 372,784 6,938,010 256 127 92 47 Shorty YLP0052 346,059 6,933,031 208 123 86 48 BIG-E YLP0053 346,064 6,933,211 210 123 191 44 BIG-E YLP0055 372,754 6,937,967 257 127 80 50 Shorty YLP0056 346,135 6,933,169 212 123 101 45 BIG-E

1UTM NAD83 zone 12

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs ("ALS") laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000 gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl Verley, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LIFT and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

LIFT Engages Winning Media

LIFT is pleased to announce that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide investor relations and digital advertising services to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The engagement of Winning Media will extend for a period of 30 days, to commence when authorized by the Company. Winning Media will be paid a fee of US$250,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

