

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered recruitment services provider Hays plc (HAS.L) on Thursday said that fees for the first quarter ended September 2023 declined 7 percent on a like-for-like basis. The company said that the decline was in line with the company's expectations in the context of a record quarter in the prior year.



The actual decline in revenue during the period was 9 percent.



It expects Group net fees to decline year-on-year in first half of fiscal 2024, in part due to the FX and the fewer working days.



The company also said that the strengthening of sterling versus its main trading currencies of the euro and Australian dollar remains a headwind to Group operating profit in fiscal 2024. Operating profit is seen declining.



