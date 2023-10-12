

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a British facilities management company, said that it will set out new financial targets for fiscal year 2025 - fiscal year 2027.



It projects high single digit revenue compound annual growth rate or CAGR, 5% operating profit margin by fiscal year 2027, and earnings per share CAGR above that of revenue, despite higher Corporation Tax rates.



The company targets EBITDA to be more than 300 million pounds, and free cash flow of 150 million pounds per annum by fiscal year 2027.



The company is today hosting a Capital Markets Event for institutional investors and sell-side equity research analysts (1pm BST - 5pm BST).



