

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) confirmed, on Thursday, that together with other organisations, the Group has received a case initiation notice from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA. ITV stated that it does not propose to comment further at this stage.



The UK Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into suspected breaches of competition law in relation to the purchase of freelance services and the employment of staff supporting the production, creation and/or broadcasting of television content in the UK, excluding sport content.



