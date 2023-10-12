DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 467.7322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206728 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311

October 12, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)