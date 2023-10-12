

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.0 percent annually in the June quarter, slower than the 2.4 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. In the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 1.1 percent.



On the expenditure side, the final consumption expenditure of households grew 1.1 percent over the year, and general government consumption increased by 1.6 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation advanced 2.3 percent, while change in inventories declined 3.9 percent. Both exports and imports dropped by 0.3 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Data showed that seasonally adjusted GDP growth accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1.0 percent in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the economy rebounded 1.7 percent in the second quarter versus a 1.0 percent fall in the first quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken