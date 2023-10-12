Bitget Lists Big Time (Big Time) in the Innovation and GameFi Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , has listed Big Time, the action role-playing game (RPG) in its Innovation and GameFi Zone on 11th October 2023. This aligns with Bitget's vision of enabling customers to discover the latest innovative assets on the platform, such as leveraged tokens, DeFi tokens, AI tokens, and GameFi projects like Big Time.

With the innovation zone listing of Big Time users can trade Big Time tokens with USDT as the spot trading pair BIGTIME/USDT is now live. Deposits and Withdrawals for BIGTIME are enabled for users to transact accordingly.

Bitget has launched a Deposit Rebate campaign for Big Time tokens. Users can grab a share of US$10,000 worth of BIGTIME. When users deposit $100 or more worth of Big Time tokens they will receive a 10% rebate from a prize pool of US$10,000 worth of Big Time (the final net deposit volume will be used to calculate the rebate). Each user can get up to US$50 worth of BIGTIME.

Designed for the trading of new token offerings, Bitget's innovation zone makes it easier for users to dive into the initial launch phases of upcoming high-potential crypto projects.

Since it's mainly for trending tokens (initial) listing, a 60-day valuation period is given for all the newly listed pairs in the zone. The newly listed tokens will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget's platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development, and other criteria to keep the listing status active.

Big Time is a PC game that melds a fast-combat system with an open-game economy. Players have an active role in generating and exchanging game items in their ecosystem. The game has been developed by a highly skilled team of game developers with previous experience in building popular AAA titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft.

"Our Innovation Zone focuses on bringing out gems and lesser-known projects to the masses. Usually, these projects are available in decentralized wallets which require crypto knowledge and proficiency. With Bitget, its a simple step to access and trade these newly launched high-potential tokens," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-lists-big-time-big-time-in-the-innovation-and-gamefi-zone-301954585.html