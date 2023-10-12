Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 11 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 11 October 2023 613.18 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 604.19 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

12 October 2023