Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 11:54
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Research by Audley Travel reveals the 10 most popular wines in the UK

WITNEY, England, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne tops the list of the ten most popular wines in the UK, according to a recent analysis of Google search results by Audley Travel. Châteauneuf-du-Pape comes in at second, followed by Pinot Grigio. The same research uncovered a 56% increase in searches compared to 2022 for "vineyard tours," indicating Britons' desire to explore the regions where these wines are produced.

"Champagne is popular because it's like happiness in a bottle," says Audley's France specialist Samantha Sutherland. "A glass evokes the bubbly joy of special occasions like weddings and New Year's Eve. Even the sound of that popping cork makes me smile.

"I think one of the things driving the desire for more vineyard tours is a desire for a more authentic experience of wine. Britain's love of wine is on the rise and with it comes a desire to connect to the people and the land behind the bottle," she continues.

The second-most popular option is also very expensive: Châteauneuf-du-Pape. However, number three is more affordable: Pinot Grigio or Pinot Gris. You can find vineyards growing this popular style in Italy, of course, but also in Croatia, California, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as western Canada and even India.

"In the USA, the best place to explore Pinot Grigio is the Wiliamette Valley in Oregon. If you're staying in Portland, I suggest a privately guided tour that will take you to all the small vineyards there," says Emily Summer, senior product executive.

Top ten most popular wines in the UK:

  1. Champagne
  2. Châteauneuf-du-Pape
  3. Pinot Grigio
  4. Cava
  5. Sauvignon Blanc
  6. Sherry
  7. Barolo
  8. Amarone
  9. Chardonnay
  10. Malbec

Note to editors:

Audley Travel provides award-winning tailor-made holidays and private tours for discerning travellers seeking authentic experiences around the world. Their experts listen to your interests, share their advice, and then handcraft a personalized itinerary based on what you want and nothing more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/research-by-audley-travel-reveals-the-10-most-popular-wines-in-the-uk-301954739.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.