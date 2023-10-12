Research by Audley Travel reveals the 10 most popular wines in the UK

WITNEY, England, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne tops the list of the ten most popular wines in the UK, according to a recent analysis of Google search results by Audley Travel. Châteauneuf-du-Pape comes in at second, followed by Pinot Grigio. The same research uncovered a 56% increase in searches compared to 2022 for "vineyard tours," indicating Britons' desire to explore the regions where these wines are produced.

"Champagne is popular because it's like happiness in a bottle," says Audley's France specialist Samantha Sutherland. "A glass evokes the bubbly joy of special occasions like weddings and New Year's Eve. Even the sound of that popping cork makes me smile.

"I think one of the things driving the desire for more vineyard tours is a desire for a more authentic experience of wine. Britain's love of wine is on the rise and with it comes a desire to connect to the people and the land behind the bottle," she continues.

The second-most popular option is also very expensive: Châteauneuf-du-Pape. However, number three is more affordable: Pinot Grigio or Pinot Gris. You can find vineyards growing this popular style in Italy, of course, but also in Croatia, California, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as western Canada and even India.

"In the USA, the best place to explore Pinot Grigio is the Wiliamette Valley in Oregon. If you're staying in Portland, I suggest a privately guided tour that will take you to all the small vineyards there," says Emily Summer, senior product executive.

Top ten most popular wines in the UK:

Champagne Châteauneuf-du-Pape Pinot Grigio Cava Sauvignon Blanc Sherry Barolo Amarone Chardonnay Malbec

