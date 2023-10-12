Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 12:00
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 September 2023, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of net assets

GCP Infrastructure Investments

0.54%

Pershing Square Holdings

0.42%

AVI Global Trust

0.40%

BBGI Global Infrastructure

0.39%

Residential Secure Income

0.33%

RIT Capital Partners

0.18%

UIL Zero Div Pref 2024

0.13%

Total

2.39%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 September 2023, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of net assets

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024

9.25%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029

5.88%

iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF

3.81%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028

3.17%

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF

2.90%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026

2.82%

US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043

2.82%

Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023

2.02%

US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045

1.96%

US Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2044

1.58%

Total

36.21%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
