A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Kidoodle.TV Supports Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York in Unprecedented 'Wish A Week for a Year' Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Kidoodle.TV, the beloved children's streaming service, is delighted to announce a remarkable commitment?with Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), will donate $520,000 to the chapter, allocating a full year of support to grant wishes.





As a family-focused company that provides free Safe Streaming for kids to watch their favorite shows and movies in over 160 countries and territories, Kidoodle.TV is a perfect supporter for Make-A-Wish. Both organizations put the well-being of children at the heart of all they do. This donation?strengthens Kidoodle.TV's commitment to supporting the holistic needs of children, recognizing that healing encompasses not just medical treatments but emotional well-being as well.

"We are thrilled to support Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York and announce our commitment to granting a wish a week for a year as an investment in their mission. We recognize that Kidoodle.TV families are the true catalysts behind our ability to give back. We are deeply grateful for their support in enabling us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most. Supporting a wish a week goes hand in hand with our commitment to provide a year's worth of food to a family each week through our Grocery Giveaway," said Neil Gruninger, CEO and President of APMC.

Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York is profoundly grateful to Kidoodle.TV for this extraordinary support. "Our mission is to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses, and Kidoodle.TV's commitment to this is a testament to their dedication to the well-being of children. We are thrilled to work with Kidoodle.TV in bringing smiles and moments of joy to the lives of kids," said Phil Lussier, President & CEO.

This support exemplifies the importance of corporate social responsibility and underscores the positive impact that can be achieved when like-minded organizations come together for a greater cause.

About A Parent Media Co. Inc.

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

Facebook: facebook.com/KidoodleTV

X: twitter.com/kidoodleTV

Instagram: instagram.com/kidoodletv/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidoodletv

Media Contact:

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

About Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York has fulfilled the wishes of over 18,000 children in the communities we serve: New York City, Long Island, and 17 counties in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. For more information, please visit www.wish.org/newyork. Headquarters: 500 Fifth Avenue, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10110 | 212/957-9474.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gina Florescu, Chief Marketing Officer, Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York, gflorescu@metrony.wish.org, +1-347-514-4247

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Lindsay Dobson

media@kidoodle.tv

SOURCE: Kidoodle.TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792199/kidoodletv-supports-make-a-wishr-metro-new-york-and-western-new-york-in-unprecedented-wish-a-week-for-a-year-program